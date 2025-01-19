Netanyahu says Israel retains right to return to war in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday evening that "if we have to return to war, we will do so in new ways and with great force."



In a video statement on the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, set to take effect Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), Netanyahu noted that both outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and incoming President Donald Trump have given full backing to Israel's right to return to fighting if negotiations on the second phase of the agreement are "futile."



Netanyahu noted that in a conversation with him on Wednesday evening, Trump emphasized that the first phase of the agreement is a temporary ceasefire.



Netanyahu stated that Israel will maintain the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza borders, adding, "Not only will we not reduce the forces there, we will even increase them a little." He noted that Israeli forces will be deployed inside the Gaza Strip and will close it off from all sides.



"We will not allow weapons to be smuggled in, nor allow our hostages to be smuggled out," Netanyahu said.



He added that most of the 33 Israeli hostages, who are due to be released starting Sunday in the first phase of the agreement, are alive.

