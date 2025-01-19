In pics: Sigiriya Lion Rock in Dambulla, Sri Lanka

This photo shows the Sigiriya Lion Rock, a popular tourist spot, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Jan. 17, 2025. The ancient city of Sigiriya was inscribed as a world heritage site by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizations (UNESCO) in 1982. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

A man rides a bike past the Sigiriya Lion Rock, a popular tourist spot, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Jan. 17, 2025. The ancient city of Sigiriya was inscribed as a world heritage site by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizations (UNESCO) in 1982. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)