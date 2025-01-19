UN issues stamp sheet for 2025 Chinese Lunar New Year

The image provided by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) shows a Year of the Snake stamp sheet issued on Jan. 17, 2025. The UNPA on Friday issued a special-event stamp sheet to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Snake. (UNPA/Handout via Xinhua)

The United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) on Friday issued a special-event stamp sheet to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Snake.The stamp sheet consists of 10 stamps of a denomination of 1.65 U.S. dollars each, featuring four red snakes coiling around each other.In Chinese culture, the circular connection of head to tail signifies endless continuity, and the red color symbolizes the energy of life. Each snake, with its unique pattern, intertwines to represent the vibrant diversity of the nations across the world, united in harmony.The tab to the left of the stamp shows the United Nations logo on a gold background, which can be replaced with photos for personalization.The stamp sheet was designed by Chinese artist Tiger Pan, who also illustrated the UN Lunar Calendar series for the 2018 Year of the Dog, 2022 Year of the Tiger, 2023 Year of the Rabbit, and 2024 Year of the Dragon.UNPA will also offer a Year of the Snake postcard and a First Day Cover with the same design as the stamps.UNPA completed the entire Chinese zodiac cycle of 12 animals in 2021. The new snake stamp is the fourth of a new zodiac cycle issued for UNPA's Lunar New Year stamp series.