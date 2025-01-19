Chemical defense troops conduct emergency drill

A soldier assigned to a chemical defense element of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army directs a military vehicle to the position for Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear (CBRN) decontamination during an emergency drill on January 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Qi)

A military vehicle attached to a chemical defense element of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army is decontaminated by a pressure washing system during an emergency drill on January 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Qi)

Soldiers assigned to a chemical defense element of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army use a portable decontamination shower to conduct Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear (CBRN) decontamination during an emergency drill on January 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Qi)