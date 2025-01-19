Traditional market in Qingdao attracts visitors ahead of Spring Festival

People select products at the Poli Market in Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 18, 2025. With a history of more than 300 years, the Poli Market is a local intangible cultural heritage and one of the biggest traditional markets in eastern Shandong Province. As the Spring Festival approaches, many visitors flock to the market for abundant new year decorations, agricultural products, local delicacies and so on. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People buy local delicacy at the Poli Market in Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 18, 2025. With a history of more than 300 years, the Poli Market is a local intangible cultural heritage and one of the biggest traditional markets in eastern Shandong Province. As the Spring Festival approaches, many visitors flock to the market for abundant new year decorations, agricultural products, local delicacies and so on. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People watch an opera performance at the Poli Market in Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 18, 2025. With a history of more than 300 years, the Poli Market is a local intangible cultural heritage and one of the biggest traditional markets in eastern Shandong Province. As the Spring Festival approaches, many visitors flock to the market for abundant new year decorations, agricultural products, local delicacies and so on. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A boy receives a calligraphy work of Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune", at the Poli Market in Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 18, 2025. With a history of more than 300 years, the Poli Market is a local intangible cultural heritage and one of the biggest traditional markets in eastern Shandong Province. As the Spring Festival approaches, many visitors flock to the market for abundant new year decorations, agricultural products, local delicacies and so on. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)