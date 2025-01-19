US tennis star Gauff writes 'RIP TikTok USA' on TV camera after Australian Open win

US tennis star Coco Gauff writes the message "RIP TikTok USA" on the camera following her victory over Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 19, 2025. Photo: VCG

US tennis star Coco Gauff mourned the suspension of TikTok in the US by writing "RIP TikTok USA" and drawing a broken heart on a TV camera lens after winning her match at the Australian Open on Sunday.Gauff's 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the Grand Slam event took place on Sunday afternoon in Melbourne, Australia, after TikTok could no longer be found on prominent app stores in the US on late Saturday.The official X account of the Australian Open posted the video clip featuring the signature of Gauff, the current world No.3 in the WTA rankings, with the caption reading "a moment of silence."The US Supreme Court upheld a law on Friday forcing TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance to sell the app to a US company or face a nationwide ban starting Sunday.In the wake of the decision, millions of users flocked to TikTok's site to express their support for the platform.US President-elect Donald Trump told NBC News in a Saturday interview that he will "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a potential ban in the US after he takes office on Monday.A portion of the TikTok's US users in recent days have flooded Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, a Chinese social media platform, to open accounts and engage with local Chinese users and their fellow US users.Many of them, calling themselves "TikTok refugees," posted videos explaining why they are on this platform and interacting with the mostly Chinese-speaking users.