From Frost to Friendship: A journey of cross-Straits youth communication

By: Global Times | Published: Jan 23, 2025 04:10 PM

This winter, Harbin in Northeast China has attracted thousands of tourists, including a delegation of Taiwan youth led by Ma Ying-jeou, former Chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party. What experience does the snow-covered yet vibrant Harbin offer to people across the Straits? Find the answer in this Z-Talk show with our reporter Yang Sheng.