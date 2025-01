TikTok ban sparks RedNote craze, highlighting power of China-US people-to-people exchanges

By: Global Times | Published: Jan 23, 2025 08:34 PM

The US ban on TikTok sparked a RedNote craze, with many American youth calling themselves “TikTok refugees.” Their exchanges with Chinese peers on the platform exposed the hypocrisy of the US’ “national security threats” claim and showcased the power of people-to-people ties: Charles Liu, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute