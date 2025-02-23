Italian delegation experiences culture of She ethnic group in China's Fujian

Italian guests pose for photos in local customs at Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Italian guests visit a museum introducing folk customs of the She ethnic group in Banyueli Village, Xinan Town of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Villagers perform folk songs of the She ethnic group for Italian guests in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Performers take a group photo with Italian guests in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)