Summit on women global investment kicks off in Libyan capital

People attend the Women Global Investment Summit in Tripoli, Libya, Feb. 22, 2025. The summit kicked off here on Saturday with more than 60 entrepreneurs and economic experts from 15 countries. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)

The Women Global Investment Summit kicked off here on Saturday with more than 60 entrepreneurs and economic experts from 15 countries.Libya's Minister of State for Women's Affairs Houria Al-Tarmal told Xinhua that the Government of National Unity -- the internationally-recognized western-based government -- "supports and enables women economically and logistically.""Women are essential partners in the national economy," said Al-Tarmal, hoping the summit will help businesswomen in Libya overcome challenges by exchanging experience with other women entrepreneurs and experts worldwide.The two-day event includes workshops and training sessions to economically empower women and increase their participation in the national economy, as well as the signing of cooperation agreements and protocols between local and international agencies to support Libya's national development.Since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been struggling with fragmentation. The country is now divided between two main rival administrations: the eastern-based government, backed by the House of Representatives, and the western-based government in Tripoli.