‘Ne Zha 2’ debut sparks frenzy in Hong Kong and Macao, drawing enthusiastic audiences

Photo: VCG

Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 debuted in China's Hong Kong and Macao special adminis-trative regions (SAR) on Saturday in a much-anticipated general release, and it topped the single-day box office with $774,000 in Hong Kong, according to box office tracker Maoyan. It also set records as both the highest opening day for an animated film and for a Chinese mainland film in the history of the two SARs.The film's success in Hong Kong and Macao can be attributed to several factors," Zhang Peng, a film researcher and associate professor at Nanjing Normal University, told the Global Times. "Its content and themes resonate deeply with Chinese cultural values, striking a strong chord with local audiences.""Besides these, targeted marketing strategies, such as differentiated promotion, high production quality, and the viral impact of social media, have further fueled the movie's popularity," he added.Jointly distributed by Mandarin Motion Pictures, Intercontinental Film Distributors, Sil-Metropole Organization and Emperor Motion Pictures, the film has broken records for the number of local distributors and daily screenings for a Chinese mainland film in the two SARs.On its opening day, the number of screenings in Hong Kong surpassed 800 from 500, marking an unprecedented milestone for the local film industry. Numerous cinemas reported sold-out screenings, with the overall occupancy rate hovering around 80 percent, state broadcaster CCTV reported.The film's opening day box office of $774,000 has surpassed Cold War II's previous first-day box office record, coming close to the HK$7 million ($900,895) mark set by The Last Dance, a Hong Kong production which currently holds the highest opening-day earnings record in the region, according to the Hong Kong newspaper Wen Wei Po.According to film information platform WMOOV, by 11:30 pm on Saturday local time, the film had amassed 60,000 admissions across the region, almost 10 times the turnout for Captain America: Brave New World, which logged just 6,674 admissions on the same day.Chen Gengsheng, a student from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, told the Global Times on Sunday that he watched Ne Zha 1 a week before the official release of Ne Zha 2 in Hong Kong. He felt that the sequel not only continues the story of the first film but also presents a more "mature visual and emotional experience," noting that the "exquisite special effects with fight scenes were both thrilling and intense."Although Ne Zha is a traditional mythological figure, the film's portrayal, while reimagined in a modern context, resonates with the traditional cultural symbols and values. This aspect struck a chord with many Hong Kong viewers, including himself, who found the film particularly relatable, Chen said."The movie showcases core values of Chinese traditional culture through Ne Zha's growth and inner struggles. For young people in Hong Kong, despite living in a multicultural environment, this classic cultural depth still prompts deep reflection, helping us better understand our cultural roots," he remarked."The Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao and the island of Taiwan share deep cultural roots, common history and strong emotional connection. Ne Zha 2 draws ideas from traditional mythology and explores universal themes of family and friendship, making it easy for audiences across the region to relate to and create a shared cultural experience," Sun Jiashan, an associate researcher at the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Administration, told the Global Times on Wednesday.In Sun's view, the film is a prime example of the rapid development of the Chinese cultural industry. Thanks to this development, audiences from Hong Kong and Macao can experience the thriving film and cultural sector firsthand through the movies themselves.In Macao, the audience's response has been equally enthusiastic. All seven major cinemas in the region are screening Ne Zha 2, with some theaters expanding screenings to meet the surging demand.According to CCTV, a cinema manager from a major Macao theater said that the film was screened more than 20 times daily, representing 70 percent of their total programming. The occupancy rate frequently surpassed 90 percent during peak time and additional screenings will be added in the future to meet the audience demand.Local resident Kiko, who attended the screening on Saturday with her child, told the Global Times that though she rarely watches animated films, she found herself completely immersed in this film."The sound and visuals were truly stunning. There were so many moving and thought-provoking moments," she said, adding that she was even still "reflecting on" the movie's plot the next day.Kiko plans to return to see the IMAX version after experiencing the 2D presentation.Another moviegoer, Lou from Macao, praised the animation's compelling story, noting that it blends action, family and friend themes with powerful special effects."It's an exhilarating experience, full of laughs and tears. It never had a dull moment," Lou told the Global Times."This film rightfully earns its place among the world's top 10 box office hits, and I can't wait for Ne Zha 3."