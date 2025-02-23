Ancient site from Neolithic to Shang and Zhou dynasties discovered in Shanxi Province

An arial view of the archaeological excavation site in Yuancun, Xiaxian county, North China's Shanxi Province Photos: the Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology

Clan emblem Started in July 2024, the archaeological work has covered a total area of 1,500 square meters for excavation. Lin's team has further clarified the distribution range, cultural attributes and features of the relics and remains of the Yuancun ruins, the post said.



Lin explained that the entire site is divided into three levels: The first layer of light yellow-brown sandy clay is the modern cultivated soil; the second layer of reddish-brown sandy clay is the cultural layer of the Song and Jin dynasties; and the third layer of gray-brown sandy clay is the cultural layer of the mid-Yangshao period.



The accumulation of ruins is generally 0.5-1.5 meters thick, and in some areas, exploration depth exceeds three meters.



In the past months, the excavations have unearthed a significant number of relics including 19 house sites, more than 280 ash pits and 17 tombs. In addition to a large number of corded gray pottery pieces, muddy gray pottery and painted pottery pieces, a total of 583 artifacts of various types have been unearthed.



The Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology in North China has revealed the latest development of Yuancun ruins, which were discovered in Yuncheng, North China's Shanxi Province. An expert told the Global Times on Sunday that the "Yasheng" and "Ge" clan emblems unearthed at the site have provided important evidence for the study of Shang and Zhou dynasties in southern Shanxi.Located on the southern side of the Yuancun village, the site is an ancient settlement site mainly consisting of remains dating back to the Neolithic, Xia, Shang and Zhou dynasties, according to the release posted on the official WeChat account of the institute.Lin Sen, head of the excavation team and lecturer from Jilin University, told the Global Times on Sunday that the Miaodigou cultural relics at the Yuancun site are the closest and largest trench settlement sites of the mid-Yangshao period excavated in recent years."They have important implications for the study of the Neolithic archaeological cultural sequence in southern Shanxi. In terms of settlement archaeological research, it provides important evidence for studying the settlement morphology of Shanxi," Lin said.The discovery is of great significance in proving the continuity of Chinese civilization, Lin said. With the rare emblems of the "Yasheng" and "Ge" clans, the discoveries have also filled the gap of relics dating back to the period between the late Shang Dynasty (c.1600BC-1046BC) and the Zhou Dynasty (1046BC-771BC).