7 terrorists killed in operations in NW Pakistan

Seven terrorists were killed during operations in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Sunday.



The security forces conducted two separate operations in the Dera Ismail Khan district of the province on reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.



During the operations, the terrorists' location was effectively engaged, the ISPR said, adding that a total of seven terrorists were killed at two different locations.



According to the ISPR, a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists.



Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate the presence of other terrorists from the area, it added.

