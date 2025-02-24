Hungary's Orban vows probe into US-Funded 'Pseudo-Civil' organizations

This photo released by the Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office shows Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaking in his state-of-the-nation address (SONA) in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2025. (Zoltan Fischer/MTI via Xinhua)Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that his government will send a commissioner to the United States to gather information on American funds flowing to Hungary's "pseudo-civil public organizations."
Orban stated that these revelations "threw the skeletons out of the closet," exposing a system designed to suppress national sovereignty by influencing civil society and political activities. He pledged that his government would "urgently create the constitutional and legal conditions" necessary to prevent pseudo-civil organizations from serving foreign interests in Hungary, adding that legal amendments could be enacted by Easter.