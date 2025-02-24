Hungary's Orban vows probe into US-Funded 'Pseudo-Civil' organizations

This photo released by the Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office shows Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaking in his state-of-the-nation address (SONA) in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2025. (Zoltan Fischer/MTI via Xinhua)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that his government will send a commissioner to the United States to gather information on American funds flowing to Hungary's "pseudo-civil public organizations."Speaking in his state-of-the-nation address on Saturday, Orban claimed that these funds have been used to "buy journalists, judges and prosecutors, politicians, foundations, bureaucrats" and to impose what he described as "a liberal dictatorship of opinion" across the Western world.Recent reports in local media have suggested that funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been used in Hungary to undermine the government.

Orban stated that these revelations "threw the skeletons out of the closet," exposing a system designed to suppress national sovereignty by influencing civil society and political activities. He pledged that his government would "urgently create the constitutional and legal conditions" necessary to prevent pseudo-civil organizations from serving foreign interests in Hungary, adding that legal amendments could be enacted by Easter.While further details of the planned measures have not been disclosed, Orban has emphasized that the initiative aims to safeguard national interests and prevent external forces from interfering in Hungary's political affairs.Following Orban's speech, Alexandra Szentkiralyi, head of the ruling Fidesz party's Budapest chapter, confirmed in a Facebook post that Hungary will send a government commissioner to the United States to "uncover the Hungarian agents" who have received funding from USAID. "Enough with serving foreign interests and the Brussels-based and Soros networks," she wrote.