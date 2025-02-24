Highlights of 2025 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Zhu Yi of China competes during the women's free skating at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2025. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Madison Chock (L)/Evan Bates of the United States perform during the Exhibition Gala at the 2025 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2025. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Kim Chaeyeon of South Korea performs during the Exhibition Gala at the 2025 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2025. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Kim Hyungyeom of South Korea performs during the Exhibition Gala at the 2025 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2025. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)