Zelensky says 'ready' to resign to exchange peace, Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced readiness Sunday to step down in exchange for peace in Ukraine and the country's admission to NATO.



"If there is peace for Ukraine, if my resignation is really necessary, I am ready. I would exchange it for NATO if such conditions are proposed. Immediately," Zelensky told a press conference in Kiev.



Kiev is seeking alternative security guarantees, including the EU membership for economic security guarantees and the external financing of the 800,000-strong Ukrainian army if Ukraine is not admitted to NATO, Zelensky said.



The Ukrainian leader said he will insist on clear security guarantees for Ukraine in the minerals deal with the United States.

