China stands ready to work with new German government to develop ties: FM

Friedrich Merz (center), chancellor candidate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), addresses supporters at the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany on February 23, 2025, after the German national election. Photo: VCG



Germany's conservative bloc, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), won German federal election, according to preliminary results, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday morning.



When asked about the impact of the German election on China-Germany relations, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that China stands ready to work with the new German federal government to consolidate and grow the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership.



Over the past 53 years of diplomatic ties, China has viewed its relations with Germany from a strategic and long-term perspective, and developed the bilateral relations under the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and seeking common ground while shelving differences, the spokesperson said.



Germany and the EU are of global significance. China is glad to see Germany and the EU play an important role in global affairs, supports the integration of Europe and the strategic independence of the EU, and is ready to work with Germany and the EU to continue contributing to world peace and prosperity, Lin noted.



CDU/CSU secured 28.5 percent of the vote, followed by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 20.6 percent and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) with 16.5 percent, Xinhua reported, citing German public broadcaster ARD.



The Greens came in fourth with 11.8 percent, ahead of Die Linke with 8.7 percent. The Free Democratic Party (FDP) and Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) are projected to receive 4.4 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively, according to the media report.



The election will determine the composition of the next Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament. A party must receive at least 5 percent of the national vote to gain representation in the Bundestag, Xinhua said.



CDU leader Friedrich Merz is poised to become the next chancellor, but he is likely to face difficult coalition talks, German media Deutsche Welle reported.



Merz faces complex and lengthy coalition negotiations after the far-right AfD surged to a historic second place in a fractured vote after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way alliance, Reuters said.



Changing transatlantic relations



On transatlantic relations, Merz promised to "achieve independence" from the US, saying that Germany had to fundamentally remake its security arrangements and end a decades-long reliance on Washington, given that US President Donald Trump was "largely indifferent" to Europe's fate, the Financial Times reported.



Trump hailed Sunday as a "great day for Germany" after an election in which the center-right opposition won first place followed by the far-right AfD with its strongest result ever, Reuters reported.



On the Ukraine crisis, Merz urged earlier a close cooperation between Europe and the US in seeking a lasting peace in Ukraine, DPA reported in February.



Jiang Feng, a professor of European Studies at the Shanghai International Studies University and president of the Shanghai Association of Regional and Country Studies, told the Global Times on Monday that as Merz advocates for Europe's participation in the Ukraine issue and emphasizes the need to protect Ukraine's interests, if he does not adjust this strategy, improving ties with the US could face obstacles.



Jiang noted that in the short term, improving relations with the US also seems unrealistic due to the foreseeable difficulties in forming a coalition government. Domestic political challenges may leave little room for breakthroughs in foreign policy, he emphasized.



Reuters said on Monday that Merz's victory opens a new era of German uncertainty, as long months lie ahead before he can build the coalition he needs with one or two other parties.



"The European Union's powerhouse will remain without a proper government in a heated geopolitical context, just as its economy is entering its third year of crisis," Reuters said.



Given the current turbulence in US-Europe relations, the way the US interacts with Europe, their respective interests, and their mutual perceptions have undergone dramatic changes, Dong Yifan, visiting researcher at the school of politics and public administration of Xinjiang University, told the Global Times on Monday.



"In the past, the interests of Europe and the US were relatively aligned, with close coordination and a high degree of shared values and ideological consensus. However, this trend has been significantly impacted," Dong said.



Against this backdrop, Germany and the whole of Europe are adjusting their approach to US policy, the expert said. "As a result, we can expect Europe to take more initiatives to safeguard its own interests and propose European solutions and initiatives on major issues. However, at the same time, Europe remains highly dependent on the US, with fewer bargaining chips in its dealings. Consequently, Europe's level of strategic autonomy remains limited," Dong said.



Pragmatic approaches needed



Merz is also expected to coordinate Germany's future China policy with other European leaders. In a recent foreign policy keynote speech, the CDU leader warned of the risks associated with investments in China, the Strait Times reported on Monday.



Under Merkel's leadership, cooperation between China and CDU/CSU was relatively smooth, as the party represents the interests of entrepreneurs and the middle class, said Sun Keqin, a research fellow at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, nothing that Merz does not seem to have the same deep understanding of China as Merkel did.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Merz on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 14, Xinhua reported.



China supports Germany in playing a greater role in global and regional affairs, particularly amid the current turbulent international landscape, and stands ready to enhance coordination and cooperation with Germany to jointly uphold free trade and practice multilateralism, Wang said.



During his meeting with Wang, Merz highlighted the deep-rooted foundation of Germany-China relations, noting that bilateral cooperation across various fields has made significant progress over the past 50-plus years, according to Xinhua.



Germany firmly supports free trade, and deeper cooperation between Germany, Europe and China, and is willing to play a constructive role in facilitating a proper resolution to Europe-China frictions, Merz said.



