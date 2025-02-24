A glimpse of Nairobi National Park

A guinea fowl is seen at Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 23, 2025. Located about 7 kilometers south of the city center, Nairobi National Park is one of the world's few national parks located on the doorstep of a major city. It is a home for more than 100 mammal species and over 500 recorded bird species. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

A lion is seen at Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Rhinos are seen at Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Zexin)

Ostriches are seen at Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)