Over 80 archaeological sites found in S.China’s Guangxi as part of natl cultural relics census

More than 80 archaeological sites and artifact distribution points containing artifacts that date from the Neolithic period to modern times were recently discovered in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.This cluster of considerable size was discovered along the coast of the Beibu Gulf in Guangxi. Ancient Silk Road archaeologist He Jieshao told the Global Times that the area has long been known as a "cradle for underwater discoveries" as well as findings that have shed light on "cross-cultural and cross-ethnic exchanges."Pottery pieces with comb-patterns were found among some of the cluster's ruins such as the Shanmiaoling site and the Dishuiping site, which are primarily distributed across hilly and mountainous terrains. These ruins date back to the Southern Dynasties (420-589) and the Sui (581-618) and Tang (618-907) dynasties. According to their locations and the types of discovered pottery and ceramic pieces, experts noted that these sites were most likely related to the ancient Li people.The Li people were an ancient ethnic group primarily distributed in the Lingnan area of southern China. They are considered the "ancestors of several modern ethnic groups, including the Zhuang, Buyi and Dong ethnicities," Xiong Xinkun, a professor at Minzu University of China, told the Global Times. He also added that "pottery-making, particularly when it came to styling" was a specialty of the Li people."They were actively engaged in regional trade and cultural exchanges during the Sui and Tang periods," Xiong noted. "The discovered relics show specific ethnic characteristics and are great examples of the area's ancient cultural integration," He added.Other excavated sites such as the Wayaodong, Masiling and Duimianling sites are characterized by Warring States Period (475BC-221BC) and Qin Dynasty (221BC-206BC) archaeological features. These sites are mainly located on the slopes of riverbanks, and the artifacts collected are primarily pottery wares decorated with patterns similar to the Chinese character "米," or featuring grid motifs and waffle pattern designs. These findings provide significant reference for studying the Qin and Han's handicraft development, He told the Global Times.The cluster's sites not only belong to a variety of different time periods, but they are also quite diverse and include city ruins, settlement sites, kiln sites, tombs, and iron-smelting locations.Through a systematic regional survey approach and portable high-precision RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) technology for location mapping, researchers have determined that the cluster's 80 sites are mainly distributed in the areas of Qinzhou and Beihai, as well as the counties of Lingshan and Hepu.Hepu county has always been a major archaeological and cultural exchange hub of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located in the county, the Caoxie Village site contains the remains of a well-equipped Han pottery handicraft workshop.Xiong Zhaoming an archaeologist who was the head of the site's excavation project told media that according to the Han Shu, also known as the Book of Han or the History of the Imperial Han Dynasty, the port of Hepu served as the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road in ancient times.The discovery of the archaeological cluster is the result of a thematic survey focusing on Beibu Gulf archaeology conducted by the Guangxi Institute of Cultural Relics Protection and Archaeology in 2024. The survey lasted nearly 70 days and covered an area of 20,000 square kilometers. This research was part of the fourth national cultural relics census carried out in the region in 2024.