Driving possibilities: Shi Wei becomes first Chinese in F1 Academy

Chinese racer Shi Wei will make history as the first driver from China to compete in the F1 Academy in March. She will take on the world's best female drivers as a wild card entry, when the opening round of the 2025 F1 Academy ­season takes place during the F1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit from March 21 to 23.Shi, also known as Tie Dou, told the Global Times that she hoped to bring the cheerful demeanor of Chinese women, as well as their confident and vibrant spirit, to the F1 grid."It's an incredible honor to receive the wild card for F1 Academy, giving me the opportunity to compete and learn alongside top drivers on a larger stage, making a dream that once seemed out of reach come true," said the 28-year-old."Hopefully, I can inspire the younger generation and raise greater awareness about motorsport and the development of the automotive industry," she noted.The F1 Academy is a female-only racing championship launched by F1 in 2023, aimed at developing young female drivers to progress into higher levels of racing. The Wild Card ­initiative was created in the 2024 season to help strengthen the talent pool in the regions where the F1 Academy races.Shi has achieved impressive results in various racing series in China. In 2024, she won the Challenge Cup at the F4 Chinese Championship in Shanghai and finished third in the China Formula Grand Prix category.He Jiandong, vice president and secretary-general of the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China (CAMF) told the Chinanews.com that Shi's debut is not only a reflection of her personal efforts but also an important breakthrough for Chinese motorsport in terms of diversification and inclusivity."We are proud of Shi's debut as China's first F1 Academy wild card driver. The F1 Academy is dedicated to promoting female participation and growth in motorsports, and the ­inclusion of a Chinese driver will inspire more Chinese women to courageously pursue their racing dreams," said He.CAMF will continue to support the development of female drivers, ­providing more platforms for women to showcase their ­talents and realize their dreams. We will also keep striving to propel Chinese motorsport toward a broader future, according to He.Shi said that she chose Zhou Guanyu's number 24 for her car number, as it is also a way of carrying on the legacy.As China's first F1 driver, Zhou joined Ferrari in February as a reserve driver for the 2025 season, adding to the team's back-up pool. The 25-year-old parted company with Kick Sauber after three seasons, 68 starts, 16 points, and a best finish of eighth under his belt. He remains the only Chinese driver in F1.Zhou said that he is also excited to see more female talent emerging in the racing industry and sent his congratulations to Shi."I'm very glad to see that motorsport is gaining more and more fans in China, and the emergence of female talent is of great positive significance for the future of the entire industry. Congratulations to Shi Wei for receiving the wild card entry for the F1 Academy China round. I hope she will forge ahead, give her all, and showcase the charisma of Chinese drivers," Zhou said in a congratulation message to Shi last month.While Shi is burying herself in gearing up for her sprint, she did come up with her idea of showcasing unique Eastern charm to the world. She designed her racing suit by incorporating elements of Qipao, a traditional close-fitting women's dress with a high neckline and slit skirt, along with blue-and-white porcelain patterns, blending Eastern aesthetics into the fast-paced and passionate world of motorsports.Compared to their male peers, female drivers face even greater challenges in motorsport. For example, Formula racing cars do not have power-assisted systems, which results in significant physical exertion.In summer races, the temperature inside the cockpit can reach 50 to 60 C. Wearing a fire-resistant racing suit, helmet, and sitting in the cockpit, controlling the steering wheel, which weighs nearly 20 kilograms, is incredibly exhausting. By the end of a race, you feel completely drained, Shi said."Racing has changed my attitude toward life. It pushes you to constantly break through your limits and sharpen your mind in extreme conditions. When you return from those intense moments to normal life, everything feels lighter, and you believe that any problem can be solved," said Shi who also participated in extreme sports including light aircraft flying, diving, and rock climbing.She has been committed to sharing her sporting experiences on her vlog, trying to inspire more women."When I competed in 2020, there were almost no female drivers on the track. Now, female drivers are active in fields like drifting and rally racing. I hope more people can learn about motorsports and join in, experiencing the fun it brings and the changes it has made in my life," she added.Huang Ming, general manager of Shanghai Juss Sports Development Company, said that Shi's wild card entry into F1 Academy represents not only a historic breakthrough for ­Chinese motorsport, but also a ­reflection of the power of Chinese women."We look forward to seeing her shine on the global stage and the exciting opportunities this will create for future generations of female drivers," Huang said.