Employees work in the steel logistics area at a warehouse base in Deqing county, East China's Zhejiang Province on February 24, 2025. The proportion of steel used in China's manufacturing industry increased to 50 percent of all steel use in the nation in 2024, up from 42 percent in 2020, with steel demand in the manufacturing sector expected to continue growing in 2025, according to the China Iron and Steel Association. Photo: VCG