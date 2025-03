Chinese race walker Yang Jiayu crosses the finish line first in the marathon race walk mixed relay event of the Chinese Race Walking Grand Prix, the first World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold meeting of 2025, in Taicang, East China's Jiangsu Province, on March 2, 2025. Women's 20km race walk world record-holder and Olympic champion Yang won the relay gold with teammate Shi Shengji, representing Team Beijing. Photo: VCG