People participate in parade ahead of World Obesity Day in Colombo, Sri Lanka

People participate in a parade ahead of World Obesity Day in Colombo, Sri Lanka on March 2, 2025. World Obesity Day will be observed on March 4, 2025, serving as an annual platform to raise awareness and advocate for practical solutions to the global obesity crisis. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

