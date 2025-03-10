Türkiye boosts conservation efforts for iconic Angora cats

A Turkish Angora cat is seen at the Angora Cat Protection, Sustenance, and Promotion Center in Ankara, Türkiye, March 6, 2025. To rescue the Turkish Angora, one of the world's oldest cat breeds and an iconic breed in Türkiye, the Angora Cat Protection, Sustenance, and Promotion Center in Ankara has initiated programs to revive its declining population and preserve the breed's genetic lineage.(Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

To rescue the Turkish Angora, one of the world's oldest cat breeds and an iconic breed in Türkiye, the Angora Cat Protection, Sustenance, and Promotion Center in Ankara has initiated programs to revive its declining population and preserve the breed's genetic lineage."The breed was once on the verge of extinction, but now we manage to breed 100 kittens each year," Aysegul Korkmaz, head of the center, told Xinhua.Since its establishment in 2017, the center, located in the Pursaklar district of Ankara, has bred over 600 Angora cats, said Korkmaz, adding that all 50 cats currently at the center are microchipped for precise tracking and care under a new law aimed at protecting pets.Named after Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, which was historically known as "Angora," the long-haired cat breed has been beloved not only in Türkiye but also worldwide for centuries because of its elegant appearance and charming personality, according to Alper Bilgic, an Ankara-based veterinarian.By the 17th century, Angora cats had gained recognition as a distinct breed in Europe and were cherished by Ottoman sultans and European aristocrats, famous for their long and silky fur, blue or heterochromatic almond-shaped eyes, and graceful build. "Angora cats were also raised in the palaces of France and England," said Korkmaz.However, the breed's naturally small population and long-term crossbreeding, which dilutes its purebred genetic pool, have made it vulnerable to extinction. Additionally, some Angora cats, particularly those with white fur and blue eyes, are prone to congenital deafness, further endangering their survival.To further protect the breed native to Ankara, "the Angora cat is now prohibited from being exported out of Türkiye like many other native species," Korkmaz said.The center also facilitates cat adoption to ensure Angora cats will be properly cared for. "Angora cats are lively and playful," Korkmaz remarked, adding that the feline breed is known for its loyalty and capability to form deep emotional connections with its owner."Ankara cats are incredibly empathetic," explained Bilgic, noting that the cats can sense owners' emotions and adjust their own behaviors accordingly.In addition to breeding and adoption efforts, the center educates the public on the importance of preserving Angora cats through exhibitions and educational events."The center's goal is to ensure that Ankara cats, which are classified as a native species, are kept as pets in homes in Türkiye," said Korkmaz.

A Turkish Angora cat is seen at the Angora Cat Protection, Sustenance, and Promotion Center in Ankara, Türkiye, March 6, 2025.To rescue the Turkish Angora, one of the world's oldest cat breeds and an iconic breed in Türkiye, the Angora Cat Protection, Sustenance, and Promotion Center in Ankara has initiated programs to revive its declining population and preserve the breed's genetic lineage.(Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Turkish Angora cats play at the Angora Cat Protection, Sustenance, and Promotion Center in Ankara, Türkiye, March 6, 2025.To rescue the Turkish Angora, one of the world's oldest cat breeds and an iconic breed in Türkiye, the Angora Cat Protection, Sustenance, and Promotion Center in Ankara has initiated programs to revive its declining population and preserve the breed's genetic lineage.(Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)