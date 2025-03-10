PHOTO / CHINA
Armored vehicles rumble through muddy puddles
By China Military Online Published: Mar 10, 2025 02:16 PM
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army rumble through muddy puddles during a maneuver training exercise on February 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Weihong)

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army march toward the designated area during a maneuver training exercise on February 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Weihong)

