Armored vehicles rumble through muddy puddles

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army rumble through muddy puddles during a maneuver training exercise on February 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Weihong)

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army march toward the designated area during a maneuver training exercise on February 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Weihong)

