Traditional Chinese medicine forges decades-long bond overseas

A traditional Chinese medicine practitioner introduces the wide range of TCM materials. Photo: cnsphoto

At this year's two sessions, Song Zhaopu, a 14th National People's Congress (NPC) deputy, made headlines by showcasing the acupuncture kit he carried with him daily during the meetings, as the topic "Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) ­practitioner Song Zhaopu gives ­acupuncture wherever he goes" trended on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo.Song, a TCM doctor and president of the Jingeng Rehabilitation Hospital in Ruzhou, Central China's Henan Province, said that he has administered more than 300 acupuncture treatments to delegates, journalists and staff ­members within and ­outside the venues.Some netizens commented that TCM is "truly accessible," providing a shield of health for those around it, no matter the location.Zhang Wen, a geriatric specialist at the First Hospital of Hunan University of Chinese Medicine, told the Global Times that the accessibility of TCM is a key point of appeal to the public."We have been offering seasonal TCM remedies at the hospital. In spring, we provide a paste made of TCM herbs that are good for children's spleens and lungs. In autumn, we have a golden chrysanthemum drink that is good for the lungs. In winter, there is a foot bath formula for seniors," Zhang told the Global Times. "These offerings have been very well received by the public."TCM is deeply rooted in Chinese culture and philosophy, but is also innovative, thus attracting younger enthusiasts.The growing popularity of innovative models such as TCM herbal tea drinks, TCM diets, and TCM night markets vividly demonstrates the accessibility and integration of TCM into everyday life.Transcending borders, TCM has attracted global fans. Chinese doctor Chang Piang Pon, who arrived in Havana, Cuba in 1858, spent his whole TCM career helping local people.Besides the ­overseas ­Chinese community, Chinese medical teams across the world have also played a key role in promoting the understanding of TCM worldwide.In Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, 63-year-old Max Massiah, a passionate enthusiast of Chinese martial arts, opened a kung fu school. On one occasion, he sprained his back while training which nearly sidelined him from practicing.Upon hearing that there were Chinese doctors in Georgetown, he sought acupuncture treatment and soon ­recovered without the need for surgery.Since then, Massiah has become a fan of regular acupuncture treatments, doing so for over 20 years.He has become friends with ­doctors in Chinese medical teams from different batches and invited them to visit his school.In Georgetown, TCM and kung fu have become two key cultural exchange elements between China and Guyana.Since 1993, China has dispatched a total of 20 batches of medical aid teams to Guyana, with a total of 295 medical personnel sent to work there.The Guyana TCM Center was established in August 2023, providing local residents with TCM treatments such as acupuncture, massage therapy, and health rehabilitation.Many locals in Guyana have become fans of TCM, regularly undergoing treatments such as massage therapy and acupuncture, Ji Weipeng, an acupuncture specialist and member of the 20th Chinese medical team to Guyana, told the Global Times.Aside from Massiah, he has received a family spanning three generations who come for acupuncture together, as well as patients from remote areas who drive two hours each week for treatment."The holistic approach and multifaceted approach to healing in TCM provide people overseas with new perspectives on health and well-being," Ji told the Global Times."In some countries, TCM serves as an important window for ­showcasing Chinese culture, just like traditional ­activities such as dragon and lion dances, becoming a key element of cultural exchange."

Acupuncturist Yuan Ye (left) with a Barbadian infant patient and her family Photo: Courtesy of Yuan Ye

Yuan Ye is an acupuncturist with the 7th China medical aid team to Barbados. While conducting a joint ward round with other experts on December 30, Yuan encountered a case of Bell's palsy in an infant less than 2 months old."The baby had been affected for about six days. While this condition is relatively rare in Barbados, I have treated many cases in China. I proposed that the infant try acupuncture after the Western medical treatment," Yuan told the Global Times.Since the infant's family members were unfamiliar with the practice, Yuan patiently explained the follow-up treatment plan and the principles of acupuncture.Given the baby's age, Yuan used a quick and gentle needling technique to minimize discomfort and increased the treatment frequency specifically for this case.After noting the marked improvement in the infant's condition, the parents continued seeking treatment from Yuan.Ao Meng, head of the seventh Chinese medical team to Barbados, told the Global Times that TCM's influence as a cultural medium is increasingly prominent.Xu Fengqin, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), told reporters on Friday during the two sessions that TCM to date has left its mark in 196 countries and regions around the world due to its effectiveness.Through its unique charm and strengths, TCM has continued to promote Chinese civilization and its exchanges with the world's civilizations, contributing Chinese prescriptions and Chinese wisdom to the world, Xu added.