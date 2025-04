A worker processes export orders at a plastic wrapping enterprise in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on March 10, 2025. The city has been taking practical measures to help private businesses tackle challenges in areas such as labor, funding and innovation. In the first two months of 2025, the total trade of Chinese private enterprises grew by 2 percent to 3.69 trillion yuan ($510.07 billion), per official data. Photo: VCG