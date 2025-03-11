Decoding China: Professor Tian Xuan of Tsinghua University on China’s 2025 GDP growth target

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 11, 2025 09:12 AM

During China's two sessions each year, one number draws great global attention, that is the official target for GDP growth. This year, Chinese policymakers have set a GDP growth target of around 5%. What does that number mean for the Chinese economy, as well as the global economy? How China plans to achieve that? For this edition of Decoding China, Tian Xuan, a deputy to the National People's Congress and the president of the National Institute of Financial Research at Tsinghua University, discussed why he is so optimistic about China’s economy.