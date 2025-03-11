Snow scenery of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, NW China's Qinghai

An aerial drone photo taken on March 8, 2025 shows the snow scenery in Gande County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tibetan wild donkeys are seen on snow-covered grassland in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 6, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 8, 2025 shows the snow scenery in Gande County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Yaks are seen on snow-covered grassland in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)