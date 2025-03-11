Flights at Frankfurt Airport massively affected by strike

This photo taken on March 10, 2025 shows the Lufthansa service desk at the Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Over 1,000 flights at the Frankfurt Airport have been affected as airport workers went on strike on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 10, 2025 shows the empty departure hall of the Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Over 1,000 flights at the Frankfurt Airport have been affected as airport workers went on strike on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People demonstrate at the Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, March 10, 2025. Over 1,000 flights at the Frankfurt Airport have been affected as airport workers went on strike on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Over 1,000 flights at the Frankfurt Airport have been affected as airport workers went on strike on Monday.Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt Airport, has asked originating passengers to refrain from going to the airport because all the flights departing from Frankfurt Airport have been canceled.Connection flights will also be affected except for the "most essential airport services," according to Fraport.Around 1,170 flights and 150,000 passengers are expected at the Frankfurt Airport on Monday when a strike has been called by the Verdi union, representing public-sector workers at various airports across the country.The union decided to put on a 24-hour strike because the two rounds of negotiations between the union and employers failed to produce an agreement on the union's request for a pay rise and better working conditions, said Verdi in a statement.The German airport association ADV estimated that over 3,400 flights would be canceled due to the strike and over half a million passengers would be affected.