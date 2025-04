This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a shepherd and his flock passing by submerged area after heavy rainfall in Grobogan Regency, Central Java, Indonesia, March 10, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

People wade through flood water after heavy rainfall in Grobogan Regency, Central Java, Indonesia, March 10, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

