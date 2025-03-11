Cambodia's tallest bridge built by Chinese company makes major progress

An aerial drone photo taken on March 9, 2025 shows Cambodia's tallest bridge project in Pursat province, Cambodia. The last beam (T-beam) of Cambodia's tallest bridge project undertaken by a Chinese company in western Cambodia's Pursat province was laid successfully on Sunday, meaning the project entered the final stage of construction.Constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the bridge No. 28 along National Road No. 10 has been built across the Russey Chrum river valley in Chhay Luk village, Osom commune, Veal Veng district (Photo: Xinhua)

The last beam (T-beam) of Cambodia's tallest bridge project undertaken by a Chinese company in western Cambodia's Pursat province was laid successfully on Sunday, meaning the project entered the final stage of construction.Constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the bridge No. 28 along National Road No. 10 has been built across the Russey Chrum river valley in Chhay Luk village, Osom commune, Veal Veng district.The 80-meter-tall bridge project has a total length of 530 meters and a width of 10 meters.With the installation of the final T-beam, all the difficult work of the bridge project has been completed, laying a solid foundation for subsequent traffic operation, said a CRBC Cambodia Office's press release on Monday.The bridge No. 28 is adjacent to a national nature reserve and a first-level water source protection area, the press release said, adding that the construction organization and coordination were difficult, and the safety risk of high pier continuous beam construction was high.Liu Zhaowei, a CRBC Cambodia Office project leader, said that since the start of construction, the project team had overcome the difficulties of deep foundation pit excavation and water source protection for riverside construction.He said his team had used more than 10 new technologies to secure construction safety performance and ensure the stability of the concrete pouring quality of the abutment, pier body, and cantilever box beam.According to the press release, the total length of the National Road No. 10 reconstruction project was 197.3 km. So far, 96.16 percent of the overall project has been completed.