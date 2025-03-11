Enlighten Festival held in Canberra, Australia

This photo shows a light installation at the National Gallery of Australia during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia, March 9, 2025. The annual Enlighten Festival runs from February 28 to March 10 this year, with landmark buildings illuminated with colorful lights. (Photo: Xinhua)

