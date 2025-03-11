SXSW Expo held in Austin, Texast

Nippon TV showcases its augmented reality experience, where fans can interact with their favorite Japanese pop idols, at the ongoing SXSW Expo in Austin, Texas, the United States, on March 9, 2025. SXSW Expo was held on Sunday during the South by Southwest (SXSW) 2025, the annual convergence of technology, film, and music, which runs from March 7 to 15 in Austin. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos at the SXSW Expo in Austin, Texas, the United States, on March 9, 2025.

An exhibitor demonstrates Casio's latest guitar effect controller "Dimension Tripper" at the SXSW Expo in Austin, Texas, the United States, on March 9, 2025.

Perisphere showcases its soon-to-be-released headphones/AR glasses at the SXSW Expo in Austin, Texas, the United States, on March 9, 2025.