Expressway winds through grassland in Sichuan

The Jiuma expressway winds through a vast grassland with snowy mou, looking like a dragon in Hongyuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Mar. 8, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Jiuma expressway winds through a vast grassland with snowy mou, looking like a dragon in Hongyuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Mar. 8, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Jiuma expressway winds through a vast grassland with snowy mou, looking like a dragon in Hongyuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Mar. 8, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)