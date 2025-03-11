PHOTO / CHINA
Tourists have fun at scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in SW China's Yunnan
By Xinhua Published: Mar 11, 2025 11:05 AM
A drone photo shows tourists having fun at the scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos at the scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

