Manufacturer SEA-GULL marks 70th anniv. of New China's first domestic watch

A staff member poses for photos at the company campus of the watch manufacturer SEA-GULL in north China's Tianjin, March 24, 2025. SEA-GULL, a watch manufacturer based in north China's Tianjin, celebrated the 70th anniversary of New China's first domestic watch with various activities on Monday. In 1955, a watch was successfully developed in Tianjin, marking SEA-GULL as the birthplace of the nation's pioneering timepiece. After seven decades of research and development efforts, the company has mastered advanced watchmaking technologies with independent intellectual property rights. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members assemble watches at a workshop of the watch manufacturer SEA-GULL in north China's Tianjin, March 24, 2025.

A staff member looks at a watch movement model at a museum of the watch manufacturer SEA-GULL in north China's Tianjin, March 24, 2025.

A staff member tests a watch at a workshop of the watch manufacturer SEA-GULL in north China's Tianjin, March 24, 2025.