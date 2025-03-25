40th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival kicks off

Chinese actor Pu Cunxin recites a Chinese poem at the opening performance of the 40th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival in Shanghai, east China, March 23, 2025. The opening performance "Maintaining Peace for the Future", a theme concert commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, was held at Shanghai Symphony Hall in Shanghai on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese baritone Liao Changyong sings at the opening performance of the 40th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival in Shanghai, east China, March 23, 2025. The opening performance "Maintaining Peace for the Future", a theme concert commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, was held at Shanghai Symphony Hall in Shanghai on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

The opening performance of the 40th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival is staged in Shanghai, east China, March 23, 2025. The opening performance "Maintaining Peace for the Future", a theme concert commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, was held at Shanghai Symphony Hall in Shanghai on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

