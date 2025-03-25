Yangtze River Delta witnesses progress in green, integrated ecological development

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows a bridge on Yuandang Lake linking Wujiang District of Suzhou City in east China's Jiangsu Province and Qingpu District of east China's Shanghai. Through joint protection and governance, the lake has now become a tourist attraction. (Photo: Xinhua)

Waterfowls are pictured on Yuandang Lake in east China on March 17, 2025. Through joint protection and governance, the lake has now become a tourist attraction. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows cargo ships sailing on Fenhu section of Taipu River in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Taipu River, which originates from Taihu Lake in the west and flows into Huangpu River in the east, is a key river in the demonstration zones for green and integrated ecological development of the Yangtze River Delta. (Photo: Xinhua)