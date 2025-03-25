PHOTO / WORLD
Palestinians confront Israeli forces during clashes at refugee camp in West Bank
By Xinhua Published: Mar 25, 2025 09:52 AM
Palestinians confront Israeli forces during clashes in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank, on March 24, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Palestinian takes cover during clashes with Israeli forces in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank, on March 24, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Palestinian tries to kick a tear gas canister during clashes with Israeli forces in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank, on March 24, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

