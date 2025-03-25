10th edition of Overseas Worship Ceremony for Yellow Emperor held in San Francisco

People attend the 10th edition of the Overseas Worship Ceremony for Yellow Emperor in San Francisco, the United States, March 23, 2025. The event was held here on Sunday. The Yellow Emperor, also known as Huangdi, was the legendary common ancestor of the Chinese nation (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the 10th edition of the Overseas Worship Ceremony for Yellow Emperor in San Francisco, the United States, March 23, 2025. The event was held here on Sunday. The Yellow Emperor, also known as Huangdi, was the legendary common ancestor of the Chinese nation (Photo: Xinhua)