PHOTO / WORLD
View of archaeological site of ancient city of Ashur in Iraq
By Xinhua Published: Mar 25, 2025 09:57 AM
This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows a view of the archaeological site of the ancient city of Ashur, in Al-Shirqat, Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows a view of the archaeological site of the ancient city of Ashur, in Al-Shirqat, Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)


 
This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows a view of the archaeological site of the ancient city of Ashur, in Al-Shirqat, Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows a view of the archaeological site of the ancient city of Ashur, in Al-Shirqat, Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)


 
This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows a view of the archaeological site of the ancient city of Ashur, in Al-Shirqat, Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows a view of the archaeological site of the ancient city of Ashur, in Al-Shirqat, Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)


 
This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows a view of the archaeological site of the ancient city of Ashur, in Al-Shirqat, Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows a view of the archaeological site of the ancient city of Ashur, in Al-Shirqat, Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)


 