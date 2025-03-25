Pakistan marks 85th Republic Day

Jets perform aerobatic maneuvers during the Republic Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2025. Pakistan on Sunday marked its 85th Republic Day, also known as Pakistan Day or the Pakistan Resolution Day. The day is celebrated annually in memory of the Lahore Resolution which was passed on March 23, 1940, one of the major milestones in the struggle for an independent state.(Photo: Xinhua)

Jets perform aerobatic maneuvers during the Republic Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2025.

Pakistani soldiers march during the Republic Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2025.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari attends the Republic Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2025.