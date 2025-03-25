Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County in Xinjiang leverages intangible cultural heritages to promote tourism

Actors perform an eagle dance, a national intangible cultural heritage, in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025. Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan in Xinjiang boasts various intangible cultural heritages. Around Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, the county has integrated its landscape resources with its traditional ethnic culture to hold intangible cultural heritage performances and cultural and sports activities, as a way to attract visitors and promote its tourism in spring. (Photo: Xinhua)

Villagers demonstrate a traditional plowing method in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025. Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan in Xinjiang boasts various intangible cultural heritages. Around Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, the county has integrated its landscape resources with its traditional ethnic culture to hold intangible cultural heritage performances and cultural and sports activities, as a way to attract visitors and promote its tourism in spring. (Photo: Xinhua)

Motorcades are seen at a scenic spot featuring circuitous roads after its reopening to the public in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025. Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan in Xinjiang boasts various intangible cultural heritages. Around Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, the county has integrated its landscape resources with its traditional ethnic culture to hold intangible cultural heritage performances and cultural and sports activities, as a way to attract visitors and promote its tourism in spring. (Photo: Xinhua)

A villager dances in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2025. Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan in Xinjiang boasts various intangible cultural heritages. Around Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, the county has integrated its landscape resources with its traditional ethnic culture to hold intangible cultural heritage performances and cultural and sports activities, as a way to attract visitors and promote its tourism in spring. (Photo: Xinhua)