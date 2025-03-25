Key global chemical engineering events to be held in China

Photo: Courtesy of the Chemical Industry and Engineering Society of China

The press conference for the 12th World Congress of Chemical Engineering and the 21st Asian Pacific Confederation of Chemical Engineering Congress (WCCE 12 & APCChE 2025) was held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on Monday.Themed “Paradigm Shifting in Chemical Engineering for Global Challenges,” the event will take place from July 14 to 18, 2025, bringing together more than 5,000 professionals and representatives from the chemical engineering sectors across over 50 countries and regions.Fang Xiangchen, Secretary-General of the Congress, President of the Asian Pacific Confederation of Chemical Engineering (APCChE), and Vice Executive President and Secretary-General of the Chemical Industry and Engineering Society of China (CIESC), said that the chemical engineering industry has made major advances since the 20th century, with continuous innovation. Now, the industry is entering a period of transformation, requiring the adoption and creation of new paradigm shifts, while also stimulating "new quality productive forces" and identifying new growth opportunities.In recent years, China’s chemical industry has seen remarkable growth, gaining global attention. For the first time, WCCE and APCChE Congress will be jointly held in China. This collaboration will boost exchanges between academia, technology, and industry, helping China’s chemical sector lead sustainable, green growth and promote industrial transformation.WCCE is a prominent international congress in chemical engineering, held every four years, alternating between Europe, America, and Asia. Known as the “Olympics of Chemical Engineering,” eleven sessions have been held so far. This year’s congress coincides with the biennial APCChE Congress, marking the second time the two events are held concurrently (previously in 2013). The 21st APCChE Congress will be hosted in the same venue, under the auspices of the World Chemical Engineering Council (WCEC) and APCChE.The Congress will run for five days and feature six main components, including opening and closing ceremonies, two high-level plenaries, 34 parallel sessions, an international innovation expo, and over 10 supporting activities like the UN SDGs Youth Event and academic tours. Top scientists and professionals from academia and industry will present cutting-edge ideas across 30+ themes, with 600+ presentations on topics driving the future of chemical engineering. This event will establish a global platform to share innovations and promote progress in the field.The “International Chemical Engineering Innovation Expo 2025” will run alongside the Congress, highlighting green and sustainable technologies and cutting-edge industrial developments.IChEIE 2025 will also feature a rich lineup of supporting activities, including "one major exhibition, three meetings, and six events,” further fostering global collaboration, innovation exchanges, and new opportunities for investment and growth.