A resident evacuates from wildfires in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, on March 25, 2025. At least four people have been killed and more than 3300 people forced to flee their homes since blazes broke out in several areas on March 22. The deadly wildfires, which intensified on March 24, prompted authorities to designate three additional counties as "special disaster zones," according to Reuters. Photo: VCG