Tasty display

The 112nd China Food & Drinks opens in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on March 25, 2025. The fair attracted some 6,600 domestic and foreign food, wine and related upstream and downstream companies. Photo: cnsphoto
Farmers prepare to dry golden chrysanthemum flowers in Zaozhuang, East China’s Shandong Province, on October 22, 2023. Chrysanthemums ...
Low rainfall in southern China, including Sichuan, Yunnan and Guizhou provinces, is causing problems for local hydropower generators, ...
China's spring farming, the first major battle to ensure sufficient grain production for the whole year, is in ...