Zheng into Miami quarters, set for match with Sabalenka again

Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates during the Miami Open tennis tournament, on March 24, 2025, in Miami. Photo: VCG

China's tennis ace Zheng Qinwen defeated US wildcard Ashlyn Krueger 2-0 in the fourth round of the Miami Open in the US on Monday night, achieving her best career result at the tournament by reaching the quarterfinals for the first time. Following her strong run at the Indian Wells Open, Zheng has now secured back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in the prestigious "Sunshine Double." In the quarterfinals, she will face her familiar foe, now world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.Zheng claimed the first set 6-2 after breaking Krueger's serve midway through. The second set proved more challenging, with Krueger regaining her rhythm and pushing the set into a tiebreaker. Zheng maintained her composure, clinching the tiebreaker 7-6 (3) to seal the victory. This marks Zheng's eighth career appearance in a WTA 1000 quarterfinal.In another key match, Sabalenka defeated No.14 seed Danielle Collins, setting up a high-stakes quarterfinal clash with Zheng.Zheng and Sabalenka have met five times, with Zheng yet to record a victory and having only taken one set off the Belarusian star. Sabalenka remains a formidable obstacle in Zheng's path, often likened to a "mountain she cannot climb."Their most recent encounter was in the group stage of 2024's WTA Finals, where Zheng struggled to hold serve at critical moments and ultimately falling in straight sets."Power has never been an advantage for Asian players, so it's always difficult to overcome players with such physical strength," Beijing-based sports commentator Wang Dazhao told the Global Times."To break through, Zheng needs to stay mentally resilient and minimize unforced errors. In long rallies, she shouldn't rush to convert opportunities but remain patient, her opponent might make mistakes first."Notably, Zheng's form has been inconsistent since the start of the 2025 season. According to China Sports Daily, her performances in the first two months fell short of expectations. She exited the Australian Open in the second round and suffered early exits in her Middle East tournaments, with a record of just one win in her first four matches. Injuries and changes within her team may have contributed to her struggles."Maintaining top form against high-level opponents requires not only skill but also staying healthy," Wang noted."With tennis being such a physically demanding and highly professional sport, a packed schedule can take a toll on the body. Without proper recovery, inconsistency is inevitable. This is a challenge not just for Zheng but for many top-tier players, who need to carefully manage their schedules and physical well-being," Wang said.There are indeed encouraging signs. Ahead of the Indian Wells Open on February 27, Zheng announced the return of coach Wim Fissette, and she expressed optimism in an interview, "Things haven't been going as I'd like lately, but I'm working hard to regain my rhythm."After her second-round win in Miami, Zheng emphasized the importance of her "inner fire," saying, "I need to find my fire, but I can't let it burn too bright. I lost that energy over the past few months, but now I've found it again."Zheng's highly anticipated quarterfinal showdown against Sabalenka is scheduled for 4 pm on Tuesday in Miami.