PHOTO / CHINA
Record attendance
By VCG Published: Mar 25, 2025 11:44 PM
A record of 70,588 fans attend the China-Australia match in the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier on March 25, 2025 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, the highest attendance for a football match held in China. Photo: Lu Wenao/GT

