View of Boao zero-carbon demonstration zone

This photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows an area of coconut forest in the Boao zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. China's Boao has announced the establishment of its first zero-carbon zone, a significant step forward in the country's pursuit of low-carbon development, according to authorities in Hainan. One expert has said that the achievement is a pioneering example for global carbon reduction efforts, and underscores China's commitment to carbon neutrality and sustainable development. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows the Boao zero-carbon demonstration zone in the Dongyu Island in Boao Town of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. China's Boao has announced the establishment of its first zero-carbon zone, a significant step forward in the country's pursuit of low-carbon development, according to authorities in Hainan. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows the photovoltaic devices on the roof of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center and a BFA hotel in the Boao zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. China's Boao has announced the establishment of its first zero-carbon zone, a significant step forward in the country's pursuit of low-carbon development, according to authorities in Hainan. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows the photovoltaic devices on the roof of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) News Center and its annex buildings in the Boao zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. China's Boao has announced the establishment of its first zero-carbon zone, a significant step forward in the country's pursuit of low-carbon development, according to authorities in Hainan. (Photo: Xinhua)